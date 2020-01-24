Stage set for grand Republic Day celebrations in Bengaluru

The stage is set for Republic Day celebrations at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Among the 44 different teams that will be taking out march past will be a team of pourakarmikas. The team of 30 pourakarmikas, most of whom are from the East zone, are called ‘Swachcha Yodharu’. These pourakarmikas are participating in the parade for the first time with an objective to create awareness among citizens about proper waste management, especially keeping our city environment clean.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said Governor V.R. Vala is set to arrive at the grounds at 8.58 a.m., following which the flag will be hoisted and march past taken out.

Apart from the team of pourakarmikas, the other teams in the march past will include Karnataka and Kerala police personnel, Scouts and Guides, National Cadet Corps, Seva Dal and children from different schools in the city. In all, a total of 1,750 people will be part of the parade.

As many as 2,000 children will present three different cultural programmes on the occasion. ‘The Tornados’ – a motorcycle display team of the Indian Army Service Corps – will also be performing.

With regard to security arrangement, Mr. Kumar said a total of 85 CCTV cameras will be installed across the parade grounds. Ambulances, fire tenders and medical teams will be on stand-by in case of any emergencies.

According to a press release, a total of nine Deputy Commissioners of Police, 150 senior police officials and over 940 junior police personnel will be posted for bandobast duty. That apart, 10 Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons, 2 District Armed Reserve Police, 1 platoon of the Rapid Action Force will also be in place.

There will be 10,000 seats in total, including 2,000 for VVIPs. Separate entrance and exit arrangements are also in place. VVIPs have to use Gate 2, while Gate 1 will be used by defence personnel, freedom fighters and VIPs. State government officials, retired officials and BSF personnel, for whom 2,000 seats have been reserved, should use Gate 3. A total of 4,000 seats have been reserved for the general public, who will have to use Gate 4 to enter the parade grounds.

Those attending are prohibited from carrying cigarettes, matchboxes/ lighters, pamphlets, coloured powders, video and still cameras, water bottles, sharp objects, black coloured cloth/ clothes, food items, liquor, crackers and explosive materials.

Parking facilities

Those who have Yellow parking pass will have to reach Gate 1 of Manekshaw Parade Grounds via Cubbon Road, while those having White parking pass will have to enter the grounds through Gate 2 via Cubbon Road.

Pink pass holders should park their vehicles opposite Army Public School, Kamaraj Road, and walk up to the grounds and enter through Gate 3. Green pass holders are required to park their vehicles on the first floor of the parking facility at Shivajinagar bus station and use Gate 4 to enter the parade grounds.