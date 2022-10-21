Staff of State-run dialysis units withdraw strike

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 21:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Staff of the 122 State-run dialysis units, who had launched an indefinite strike demanding higher salaries and pending dues, withdrew the protest on Friday night following an assurance by Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar that their demands will be considered at the earliest.

Over 4,000 renal patients undergoing dialysis in 122 units across Karnataka have missed their dialysis on Thursday and Friday due to the strike. 

Nearly 500 employees, including dialysis technicians, nurses and ‘D’ group staff, manning the 122 dialysis units had started a protest at Freedom Park from Thursday demanding restoration of the salaries paid before the transfer of the dialysis scheme from BRS Health and Research Institute to Kolkata-based ESKAG Sanjeevini Pvt. Ltd. in January this year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials had informed the protesting staff on Thursday that there were some legal hurdles in meeting some demands and it would require nearly two months to clear their dues. With the staff continuing their strike, the Health Minister again held deliberations with the officials and representatives from  Sanjeevani and announced that their salaries would be enhanced and dues paid at the earliest. The strike was withdrawn late in the night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app