Staff of State-run dialysis units withdraw strike

Staff of the 122 State-run dialysis units, who had launched an indefinite strike demanding higher salaries and pending dues, withdrew the protest on Friday night following an assurance by Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar that their demands will be considered at the earliest.

Over 4,000 renal patients undergoing dialysis in 122 units across Karnataka have missed their dialysis on Thursday and Friday due to the strike.

Nearly 500 employees, including dialysis technicians, nurses and ‘D’ group staff, manning the 122 dialysis units had started a protest at Freedom Park from Thursday demanding restoration of the salaries paid before the transfer of the dialysis scheme from BRS Health and Research Institute to Kolkata-based ESKAG Sanjeevini Pvt. Ltd. in January this year.

Health officials had informed the protesting staff on Thursday that there were some legal hurdles in meeting some demands and it would require nearly two months to clear their dues. With the staff continuing their strike, the Health Minister again held deliberations with the officials and representatives from Sanjeevani and announced that their salaries would be enhanced and dues paid at the earliest. The strike was withdrawn late in the night.