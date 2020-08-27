St. Mary’s Feast to go online this year

The annual St. Mary’s Feast is set to go virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement issued on Thursday, Archbishop Peter Machado of the Archdiocese of Bangalore said alternate arrangements had been made to celebrate the festival “spiritually and meaningfully through digital and other social media networks”.
This decision of the archdiocese was made following advice from the government and police to have a low-key celebration and avoid crowding of devotees at the St. Mary’s Basilica.
Every year, thousands of citizens from across the city visit the basilica during the nine days of Novena, starting with the flag hoisting on August 29. Lakhs congregate on the Feast Day.
“We have decided to live stream all the spiritual programmes through various digital platforms on all nine days of the Novena (from August 29) and on the Feast Day (September 8),” the press statement read.
The archbishop has appealed to devotees to confine themselves to their homes and participate in the Holy Masses and Adoration. “On these Novena Days and the Feast Day, we will be praying very specially for all devotees, and the people in Bengaluru and Karnataka,” he said.
The programmes will be telecast on www.stmarysbangalore.com; www.bangalorearchdiocese.org and on the YouTube channel of the Bangalore Archdiocese, among other platforms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath