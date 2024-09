St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru, will be hosting its first convocation on September 27.

During the event, 693 students will receive their degrees and 23 will receive silver medals. Two students will receive special awards and 11 will receive the best outgoing student award from their respective schools.

Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh will deliver the convocation address. The programme will be held on the campus on Lalbagh Road at 10 a.m.