St. Joseph’s University NCC cadets cycle 650 km from Bengaluru to Kanyakumari in 45 hours

The achievement is being touted as a first in the history of the NCC

Updated - November 02, 2024 04:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.
NCC cadets of St. Joseph's University on 'Mission Dakshin Sagar', a cycling expedition covering a distance of 650 km from Bengaluru to Kanyakumari.

NCC cadets of St. Joseph’s University on ‘Mission Dakshin Sagar’, a cycling expedition covering a distance of 650 km from Bengaluru to Kanyakumari. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With an aim to inspire and motivate the youth to join the armed forces and encourage students to join National Cadet Corps (NCC), the NCC cadets of St. Joseph’s University completed ‘Mission Dakshin Sagar’, a cycling expedition covering a distance of 650 km from Bengaluru to Kanyakumari within a timeframe of 45 hours.

The riders comprised amateur cyclists Mithil Goveas, Hussein Dudekula, Jonah K., cadets Sanjith Sriram and Ansh Batoo, from 1 Karnataka Armoured Squadron NCC and cadet Sai Kaushik from 1 Karnataka Air Squadron NCC of St. Joseph’s University.

The achievement is being touted as a first in the history of the NCC.

The cycling expedition was launched in front of Vidhana Soudha on October 10 at 5.30 am. On the first day, the team travelled 347 km. They reached Kanyakumari on the second day.

Cadet Sai Kaushik told The Hindu, “We covered a total distance of 650 km in 32 hours while 13 hours were the resting time. We maintained an average speed 21-25 kmph. After every 30 km, we took minor halts for hydration and covered 650 km within 45 hours. On the first day, we halted at Dindigul. On the second day, we went via Virudunagar, Tirunelveli and reached Kanyakumari.”

“We faced immense physical and mental pressure throughout the ride and it was the toughest ride we had ever undertaken,” said Mithil Goveas.

The expedition was aimed at motivating the youth to join the Indian armed forces, students to join NCC and motivate people to lead a healthy and a happy lifestyle.

“With this expedition, we spread the message to citizens to initiate innovative ideas leading to the development of the nation, inculcate a sense of unity among citizens, and inspired them to adopt an active lifestyle,” said John K.

“Mission Dakshin Sagar, a cycling expedition covering a distance of 650 km in 45 hours from Bengaluru to Kanyakumari is first of its kind achievement of the history of the NCC. We are very proud of our students’ achievement,” said Rev. Dr. Victor Lobo S.J., Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Published - November 02, 2024 04:20 pm IST

