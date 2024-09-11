St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, in association with the Brigade Foundation, launched a 108-bed hospital unit on Kanakapura Road on September 10.

This new facility is located within Brigade Meadows apartment. Specialist doctors will provide comprehensive affordable healthcare services and diagnostics to urban and rural residents in the area.

The hospital was inaugurated by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy in the presence of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) president and Archbishop of Thrissur Marx Andrew Thazhath, Chairman of the Governing Board, St. Johns and Archbishop of Raipur Victor Henry Thakur, Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado, St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences Director Jesudoss Rajamanickam, and Brigade Group Chairman M.R. Jaishankar.

The services of the new unit will include all general services and also super specialities, such as Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Neonatology, Nephrology, Neurology, Pulmonary Medicine, and Urology, among others. The hospital will provide all laboratory and imaging diagnostics, as well as blood storage, dietetics, physiotherapy, pharmacy, and ambulance services.

