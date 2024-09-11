GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

St. John’s Medical College Hospital unit inaugurated on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru

This new facility is located within Brigade Meadows apartment

Published - September 11, 2024 09:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The hospital was inaugurated by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (in pic) and Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on September 10, 2024. 

The hospital was inaugurated by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (in pic) and Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on September 10, 2024.  | Photo Credit: File photo

St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, in association with the Brigade Foundation, launched a 108-bed hospital unit on Kanakapura Road on September 10. 

This new facility is located within Brigade Meadows apartment. Specialist doctors will provide comprehensive affordable healthcare services and diagnostics to urban and rural residents in the area.

The hospital was inaugurated by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy in the presence of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) president and Archbishop of Thrissur Marx Andrew Thazhath, Chairman of the Governing Board, St. Johns and Archbishop of Raipur Victor Henry Thakur, Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado, St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences Director Jesudoss Rajamanickam, and Brigade Group Chairman M.R. Jaishankar.

The services of the new unit will include all general services and also super specialities, such as Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Neonatology, Nephrology, Neurology, Pulmonary Medicine, and Urology, among others. The hospital will provide all laboratory and imaging diagnostics, as well as blood storage, dietetics, physiotherapy, pharmacy, and ambulance services.

Published - September 11, 2024 09:47 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / medical service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.