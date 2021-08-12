SSLC: Students of THiS institutions score high

Bengaluru

12 August 2021 02:42 IST

Many students from schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme scored well in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, the results for which were declared on Monday.

For the 20th consecutive year, Pavan English School, Devaiah Park, achieved 100% pass results. This year, two of its 19 students got an A grade. J.N. Uday Kiran, who scored 512 marks, was the topper.

For the eighth consecutive year, Premier High School, Srirampuram, achieved 100% pass results and two of 49 students were awarded A+. Akash N. Murthy, with 96.48%, was the topper. And for the fifth year in a row, Sri Anupama Vidya Mandir, Peenya, achieved 100% pass with eight of its 53 students securing an A+. Shashank S., who got 96%, was the school topper.

Advertising

Advertising

Lewa English High School, Sri Mahaganapathi Nagar, achieved 100% pass for the second consecutive year. Of the 31 students, seven were awarded an A+. Karthik G., with 97%, was the topper.

In Madonna School, Udayanagar, all 118 students passed and 40 students got A+ grade. Charitha S, who scored 97.28%, was the topper.

All 115 students at Jubilee English High School, Vijinapura, passed and 15 students got A+ grade. Someesvaar V., with 97.92% emerged school topper.

Amara Jyothi English High School, K.R. Puram, achieved 100% pass with 17 of 139 students securing A+ grade. Prathima Kamath with 98.72% stood first. For the 15th consecutive year, Achala Vidya Mandira High School, Rajajinagar, achieved 100% pass with five of 22 students getting an A+ grade. Lakshitha P. with 98.4% was the topper.

For the sixth year in a row, SBIOA Public School, Basaveshwara Nagar, achieved 100% pass with four of 31 students getting an A+ grade. Hemanth R., by securing 95.52% was the topper.

In its 26th year, Assumption English High School, Rajajinagar, achieved 100% pass for the 18th time. In all, 20 of 123 students got A+ grade. Paavana B.V., who scored 621 marks stood first.

Kids Global School, Marathahalli, achieved 100% pass with two of six students securing A+ grade. Varsha R., with 92%, was the topper.