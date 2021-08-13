SSLC students of THiS institutions do well

BENGALURU

13 August 2021 21:18 IST

Many schools, which are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme, boasted 100% pass in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, results of which were announced on Monday. Many students got high grades in the examinations.

Shantinikethana School, Girinagar, achieved 100% pass 16 years in row with 15 of 48 students securing distinctions. Surabhi J., with 97.28% was the topper.

For the 15th consecutive year, Oxford English High School, Nagarabhavi achieved 100% pass and 11 of 60 students secured A+ grade. Hema K., with 98.56% stood first.

The New Cambridge School, Vijayanagar, achieved 100% pass with 40 of 300 students securing distinctions. Vachana Chandrika H.D. with a score of 621 marks stood first.

All 85 students at Mahila Seva Samaja School, K.R. Road passed and 10 students got A+ grade. Devi Vyshunavi with 97.12% emerged topper.

For the fifth consecutive year, Lourdes High School, Nandini Layout achieved 100% pass with 16 of 118 students getting A+ grade. Mahesh R., by securing 97.76% stood first.

For 17 years in row, Auden Public School, Girinagar achieved 100% pass with one of 11 students getting A+ grade. Pravallika M with 91.36% emerged topper.

For the eighth year, SJR Public School, Rajajinagar achieved 100% pass with 13 of 84 students getting A+ grade. Akshita R., secured 99.04% to emerge topper.

Sri Vidya Mandir High School, Malleswaram achieved 100% pass with 79 of 211 students getting A+ grade. Amit Prakash with 625 marks shared the top spot in the State with 156 other students.

All 111 students at St. Anthony’s Church School, Gangondanahalli, passed and four students got A+ grade. Shama H., with 93.76% was the topper.

In St. John’s High School, Papareddypalya, six of 47 students got A+ grade. Kiran L and Sachin Gowda U S., both secured 97.12% to emerge toppers.

In Jnanabodhini School, Seshadripuram, all 39 students passed and one student got A+ grade. Sanjana S., with 90.4% stood first.

In St. Claret School, Jalahalli, all 222 students passed and 32 students secured A+ grade. Sri Valli S V., with 614 marks was the topper.

All 159 students at Seshadripuram High School, Yelahanka New Town, passed and 27 students got A+ grade. Nagashree Avadhani and Sriram B., both scored 623 marks to emerge toppers.

For the ninth consecutive year, St. Dominic Savio School, Govindapura, achieved 100% pass results. In all 3 or 40 students got A+ grade.

Miranda English School, HAL 3rd Stage, too achieved 100% pass with 86% students passing in first class. Suchitra with 504 marks stood first.

Sophia High School, Old Airport Road, achieved 100% pass results. Deepa S., with 603 marks was the topper.

Sree Cauvery School, Indiranagar, achieved 100% pass with 37 of 124 students securing distinctions. In all 70 students passed in first class.