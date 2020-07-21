SSLC results will be declared in August first week: Minister

21 July 2020 07:45 IST

The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will be announced in the first week of August, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said on Monday.

Evaluation of the answer scripts has been going on in 220 valuation centres. “Valuation has been completed in 120 centres and in the next 10 days, it will will be completed in all centres and the results tabulated. We are working towards announcing results in the first week of August,” said the Minister.

The evaluation of answer scripts is scheduled to conclude on July 30. Mr. Suresh Kumar, who inspected multiple valuation centres in the city on Monday, said all precautionary measures were being taken at valuation centres to ensure there is no spread of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Only 45% attendance’

“In the 28 valuation centres in Bengaluru, at present, only 45% of valuators were in attendance due to the lockdown,” he said.

Teachers aged above 55 and those with co-morbidities have been exempted from evaluation this year.

Over 8.5 lakh students across the State wrote the SSLC examination that was held from June 25 to July 5, amidst a debate on the appropriateness of organising it amidst a pandemic. Students and invigilators had to undergo thermal screening and take measures like wearing masks and using hand sanitisers at the centres. A total of 32 students had tested positive for COVID-19 and many of them could not attend. Those who were unable to write the exam due to COVID-19 will be treated as freshers during the supplementary exams, the State government has announced.

The State government had held the pending English exam for II PU post lockdown and announced the results on July 14.