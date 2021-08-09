SSLC exam: Highest centums in third language

The least were in science

Maintaining the trend from last year, the highest number of centums have been bagged in the third language, while the least number were in science.

According to a press release by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), 36,776 students scored 100/100 in the third language. In 2020, 21,745 students had done so.

The least centums were bagged in science, 3,649 students . Last year too, the least centums were in science with 910 students.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that the least centums were scored in science as they were not able to do the practicals adequately this year. “As they did not have practical exposure, many students found the science paper very tough. Meanwhile, maximum centums were bagged in third language as the syllabus is very easy,” he said.

Meanwhile, among the regular freshers category, 1,28,931 students — 16.52 % — bagged an A-plus grade (90 to 100), while 32.07% scored the A grade.

The largest percentage of students — 36.86 % — bagged the B grade (60 - 79), while 14.55% bagged the C grade (35 to 59).

An official of the Department of Public Instruction said that a majority of the students bagged the B grade owing to the question paper pattern. “It has been a tough academic year for students and a majority would have scored C grade if the examination was conducted in the regular pattern. As it was an objective type paper, students could perform better and got the B grade,” he said.

Students from 14,927 schools appeared for the SSLC examination. Of these, 13,258 schools bagged an A grade (75 to 100%), while 1,653 bagged the B grade (60 -75%), and 16 scored below 60% and fell under the C category.