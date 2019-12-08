SSLC exam admit cards will be withheld if teachers aren’t enlisted as evaluators

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has decided to crack the whip on schools that do not register their teachers as evaluators for the SSLC 2020 examination, and announced that admission tickets for students of these schools will be withheld.

In a circular issued last week, the KSEEB also said strict action would be recommended against the head of the schools if the registration of evaluators is not done.

The board opened an online portal for the registration on December 6, and headmasters of all government, aided and unaided schools have been told to upload the details of the teachers. Details of evaluators in 2018-2019 should also be uploaded online by December 31.

Headmasters warned against errors

It has also warned that action will be initiated against the headmaster if there are any errors in uploading the language of instruction and the subjects that the evaluators teach. “It has come to our notice that mistakes in entering some of these details has created confusion in the previous years during evaluation,” said the circular.

Although several experts have praised the board for digitising its evaluation system, many feel that the students should not be penalised for the fault of the school management.

“We are glad that the board has done online registration of evaluators as it will improve transparency in the evaluation process. But if the school managements make an error in this process, why should the students suffer and not be allowed to write the examination,” said D. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

The officials of the board however said that the interests of the students will be considered and the warning was only to get the school managements to take up the issue seriously.