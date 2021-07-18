SSLC exam: 14,929 high schools download hall tickets

Preparations for SSLC exams are done and students have collected hall tickets and are excited, said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar, who inspected exam centres Bengaluru Urban and Doddaballapura on Saturday.

The SSLC examinations will be held over two days in July in Karnataka; the examination for core subjects on July 19, and languages on July 22.

Mr. Kumar, speaking to the media, said more preparations have been done this time. As many as 14,929 high schools have downloaded hall tickets from the board’s website and most students have already received them, he said.

The Minister, who visited exam centres in Malleshwaram Government PU College, MEA High School, Poorna Prajna High School - Sadashivanagar, Dasarahalli Peenya Government High School, inspected the last stage of preparations.

As many as 1.19 lakh staff who are vaccinated will be allowed to participate, he said. According to a release, 12 students will be allowed in a room, and only one student will be allowed per desk. “Learning from last year’s exam experience, we have doubled the number of centres and tripled the number of rooms,” he said, adding that two rooms will be reserved for those suffering from cough, fever and other symptoms.

Staff and students will go through the health check-up counter first, which will be open from 8.30 a.m. till the exam is over and have a thermal scanner, pulse oximeter and first aid. Masks will be provided to those without one at the counter. An ambulance will be provided for each taluk.

COVID-19 Care Centres have been designated for each taluk where those who have tested positive can write the exam, along with those who have family members affected by the virus.

Crackdown on schools

Following complaints of schools withholding tickets, the Primary and Secondary Education Department has appointed nodal officers to resolve the matter. “Incidents of children being denied hall tickets have been addressed, and nodal officers have been appointed. If there are more instances, we will address them on a priority basis,” said Mr. Kumar’s office.

He promised relief to three students - one from Koratagere who could not enrol for the July exams, and two from Bagalkote who did not upload photos while registering.