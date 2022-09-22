SSLC and PU boards to merge, conduct Class X, XII exams

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly to merge the SSLC and the PU boards and to create a new Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board in accordance with the New Education Policy, 2020.

The main objectives of the Bill are to change the nomenclature of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board as Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, conduct pre-university examination in addition to SSLC and other public examinations through this board.

The Bill is also aimed at re-designating the post of director of mass education as chairman of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

There would be an expenditure of ₹2 lakh per year by the proposed legislative measure.