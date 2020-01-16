Srishti students accuse BJP MLA of verbal abuse

Students of Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology have issued a statement accusing S.R. Vishwanath, BJP MLA from Yelahanka, of verbally abusing them, and accusing them of being ‘anti-Indian’.

The students, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that a group of people led by the MLA had stormed their campus, picked up students’ vehicles from outside the gate, and threatened to take them to the police station. The students also accused the group of moral policing.

“The censoring and saffronisation of street art happened all across the city on this day,” students have added in their statement.

BJP workers allegedly covered graffiti with saffron paint on Tuesday on grounds that they were offensive. The management declared a holiday on Thursday and Friday keeping in mind the potential risk to students.