Bengaluru

Srishti students accuse BJP MLA of verbal abuse

more-in

Allege a group of people, led by MLA, had stormed their campus

Students of Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology have issued a statement accusing S.R. Vishwanath, BJP MLA from Yelahanka, of verbally abusing them, and accusing them of being ‘anti-Indian’.

The students, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that a group of people led by the MLA had stormed their campus, picked up students’ vehicles from outside the gate, and threatened to take them to the police station. The students also accused the group of moral policing.

“The censoring and saffronisation of street art happened all across the city on this day,” students have added in their statement.

BJP workers allegedly covered graffiti with saffron paint on Tuesday on grounds that they were offensive. The management declared a holiday on Thursday and Friday keeping in mind the potential risk to students.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 10:04:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/srishti-students-accuse-bjp-mla-of-verbal-abuse/article30578714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY