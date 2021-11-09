Srikrishna, jeweller were under influence of drugs: Police

Bengaluru

09 November 2021 02:08 IST

City-based jeweller Vishnu Bhat, who was arrested for assaulting hotel staff, besides ‘hacker’ Srikrishna (SriKi), is in trouble again as the medical test confirmed that he was under the influence of drugs. Following the report, the police booked him under the NDPS Act and have taken him into custody to ascertain the source of drugs.

The two were produced before the magistrate on Monday. While Srikrishna was remanded to judicial custody, Vishnu was taken into police custody for further investigations.

The police are now questioning Vishnu to find out the reasons for meeting Srikrishna.

Srikrishna, a notorious hacker and drug peddler, was also found to be under the influence of drugs at the time of incident and was booked under the NDPS Act too, a senior police officer said.