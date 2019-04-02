Sri Lankan caught with Indian passport

02 April 2019 19:32 IST

He was attempting to return to his hometown in Jaffna

Immigration officials on Friday caught a 38-year-old Sri Lankan national at Kempegowda International Airport while attempting to return to his hometown in Jaffna on a valid Indian passport.

The accused, Vibulanandam Thasara, had been living in Vellore in Tamil Nadu for the past 16 years with his wife, said a senior police officer. Thasara told officials that he came to India in 2002 on a tourist visa and settled in Vellore. He got a job in a photography processing unit and later married a local woman in 2005.

In 2018, Thasara obtained an Indian identity card allegedly using forged documents and successfully applied for a passport from the regional passport office.

Advertising

Advertising

He was booked under various sections of the Foreigners Act and also under the Passport Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.