Sri Lankan caught with Indian passport

Immigration officials on Friday caught a 38-year-old Sri Lankan national at Kempegowda International Airport while attempting to return to his hometown in Jaffna on a valid Indian passport.
The accused, Vibulanandam Thasara, had been living in Vellore in Tamil Nadu for the past 16 years with his wife, said a senior police officer. Thasara told officials that he came to India in 2002 on a tourist visa and settled in Vellore. He got a job in a photography processing unit and later married a local woman in 2005.
In 2018, Thasara obtained an Indian identity card allegedly using forged documents and successfully applied for a passport from the regional passport office.
He was booked under various sections of the Foreigners Act and also under the Passport Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor