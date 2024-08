International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami at its Hare Krishna Hill on Chord Road, Rajajinagar and at Vaikunta Hill, Kanakapura Road, Vallabha Nagar, Bikasipura on August 25 and 26. Darshan timings will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 25 and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) on August 26.