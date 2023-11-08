Sri Chamundeshwari Medical College, Hospital and Research Institute inaugurated

November 08, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - BENGALURU

Sri Chamundeshwari Medical College, Hospital and Research Institute was formally inaugurated on Monday, in Channapatna. During the event, Sri Chamundeshwari Hospital inpatient and outpatient blocks, and Sri Chamundeshwari Medical College residential and sports complex were also inaugurated. Bhoomi pooja of Sri Chamundeshwari temple and foundation stone laying ceremony of New Hospital Block were also performed.

Chief Guest, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, in his address urged the students to fulfil the dreams of their parents and contribute to the betterment of the society.

Member of Parliament, D.K. Suresh in his speech expressed happiness and said that a hospital of this magnitude has been set up in his constituency and commended the service mindedness of the doctors.

Dr. A.C. Shanmugam, founder chairman of Sri Chamundeshwari Medical College and Hospital, briefed about the activities of the hospital. Tejasvi Surya, MP; Channapatna MLA and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy participated in the inaugural ceremony.

