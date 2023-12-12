Squash tournament in the city brings together residential societies

December 12, 2023 09:30 am | Updated December 11, 2023 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

KGF Squash Showdown, the finale of a squash tournament organised by members of Bengaluru Squash Players Association at Lakshyan Academy, Sarjapur Road on Sunday, saw a participation of 120 players from 24 residential societies across the city.

Players from Embassy Pristine in Iblur and Adarsh Palace in Banashankari emerged as the winners.

Mekhala Subedar, a four-time national squash champion, was present at the event and said that such events would help to bring more attention to the sports and increase government grants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Getting all the Bengaluru players together is an excellent initiative. Squash, is moving forward after its inclusion in the Olympics, becoming a level-A sport. The government grants will also increase,” she said.

Only in October this year was the decision to include squash in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics officially confirmed.

“We expect more than 300 players from Karnataka to attend another tournament that will be held in January,” Ms. Subedar further added.

Squash is traditionally known as an individual sport. According to the organisers, the initiative has been held with the idea of promoting a sense of collectiveness and companionship among squash enthusiasts.

Siddarth Phutela, the head coach at Lakshan Academy of Sports, said, “The tournament is a great opportunity as people, who want to do so much for squash and who are enthusiastic and help squash grow across Bengaluru and India, can connect.”

Conducted over 11 weeks, the tournament saw 270 matches.

According to sports enthusiasts, while Bengaluru has not produced many squash champions, things have been changing lately. Pranay Merchant, a participant in the World Junior Championships in 2009, pointed out that in a tournament held last week, in the age group of over 25, more than 40 champions were from Bengaluru.

“The sport is growing, and there’s an annual Bengaluru Squash League. The event has been a great success in bringing people together,” he said.

“The fact that people have woken up at 8 a.m. on a Sunday and travelled across the city to play a match shows how passionate they are. Squash is a very intense sport, and it should have had its place in the Olympics long ago,” he added.

Jignesh Barfiwala, an entrepreneur and member of the organising committee, said that the organisers got people across Bengaluru to register for the tournament at short notice.

“Everyone responded very well. We hope that the next time, we will have twice the number of teams participating,” he said.

Santosh Menon, captain of one of the participating teams pointed out the need for more women’s participation in the game.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT