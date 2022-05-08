Squall in parts of Bengaluru uproots several trees, electricity poles

A squall in southeast and southern parts of the city on Sunday evening disrupted life.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike control room reported at least 30 cases of tree branches and trees crashing in these parts of the city in a matter of two hours.

Tree-fall was reported in Bommanahalli, Hulimavu, Agara, BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Konankunte Cross, Singasandra, and other areas. At two spots, trees fell on parked vehicles, damaging them. However, no one was injured. In HSR Layout alone, at least seven trees and tree branches fell.

Several electricity poles were also uprooted. As many as 35 poles were broken in HSR Layout and three in BTM Layout, resulting in widespread power disruption, Bescom said.

Power supply was disrupted in Kengeri, Bandemutt, Ramohalli, Kumbalgod, Jayanagara, Puttenahalli, and HSR Layout, according to Bescom said.