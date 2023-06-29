Spurt in fever, respiratory tract infections among children in Bengaluru

June 29, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Bengaluru

Doctors in Bengaluru are noticing a spurt in viral fever and respiratory tract infections among school-going children. Paediatricians said one in every 10 child is down with a flu-like infection over the last three weeks.

Attributing this to inclement weather and reopening of schools, doctors said most children reporting a flu-like infection are developing viral pneumonia.

Chikkanarasa Reddy, professor of paediatrics at Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, is seeing over 70 children every day at the hospital with high grade fever, cold, cough, vomiting and diarrhoea.

“The incidence is almost double what we saw in May, and this is mainly after schools reopened. Besides, we are also seeing up to 3 confirmed dengue cases every day. However, there is no severity, and most are recovering in a short period,” he said.

S.R. Lakshmipathy, Senior Consultant - Paediatrics at K.C. General Hospital, said the paediatric ward in the hospital is running full. “Almost all children have flu, wheeze-associated lower airway infections, and viral pneumonia. Many are requiring admission,” he said.

Dengue, and what you should do if you see symptoms

The doctor is also seeing over six children every day with dengue-like symptoms, of which at least three are testing positive for the vector-borne disease. Advising precautions, the doctor said apart from schools, the fluctuating weather is adding to the problem.

Dr. Reddy said it is advisable for children to wear a mask and not attend school if they have fever or any flu-like symptoms. If the symptoms persist for two days, parents should seek medical advice,” he said.

Private hospital doctor says 1 out of 3 cases need hospitalisation

Parimala V. Thirumalesh , Senior Consultant - Neonatology and Paediatrics at Aster CMI Hospital, said flu-like infections among children have gone up considerably in the past three weeks. “Cases of cough, cold and flu requiring hospitalisations have increased. Over the past two weeks, out of 20 cases, six cases needed hospitalisation,” she said.

“Ideally, viral infections subside on their own in two-three days. However, this season, the infections are lasting for longer durations. .As viral infections are contagious, it is advisable to ensure children maintain hand hygiene, cover their nose while coughing or sneezing, avoid sharing personal items, stay away from furry pets, and get vaccinated,” the doctor said.

Upper respiratory tract infections

Rajath Athreya, Senior Consultant and head of the department of Paediatrics and Neonatology at Sakra World Hospital, who was part of the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), is seeing a huge rush in the paediatric OPD.

“We are seeing a four-fold rise now compared to last month. Almost all of these are upper respiratory tract infections with viruses. Most children are briefly unwell. With simple medications and some rest, they are able to go back to school in a couple of days,” he said.

“Parents should use simple fever medications, like paracetamol, and keep the child well hydrated. If symptoms persist for three days, parents should consult a doctor,” he said.