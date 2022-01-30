Sporting spirit up despite rise in COVID-19 cases in SAI

Bengaluru

30 January 2022 02:09 IST

Authorities are confident that the situation will not spiral out of control

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) southern centre here, authorities remain quietly confident that the situation will not spiral out of control. The situation this year is nothing compared to the devastating second wave last summer. According to sources, with no competitions immediately lined up, athletes aren’t unduly worried.

“All indoor activities have been cancelled and those inside the facility have been instructed to be more responsible. All national campers and people in the Centre of Excellence have been barred from going out since January 3,” said the source.

The formation of COVID-19 clusters inside the SAI centre is in line with cases emerging at multiple sporting sites across the country, all of which operate under varying degrees of restrictions and safety measures.

There have been cases in football’s Indian Super League bubble in Goa and at the two back-to-back badminton tournaments in Delhi and Lucknow, the India Open and the Syed Modi International respectively.

Earlier this month, the Ranji Trophy preparations of various cricket teams, including Karnataka, were hit because of positive cases. With the pandemic taking hold in much of the country, the tournament itself is set to be cancelled.

Those in the know attribute the increase in cases inside SAI to the series of inter-university sporting events that were conducted in December. A few government departments also held meets, which meant there was a constant flow of people in and out of the campus. In recent days, however, protocols have been significantly tightened. There is continuous testing of athletes and staff in weekly and fortnightly cycles, with those returning a positive test entering a 7-day isolation period.

“Temperature and pulse oxygen levels are recorded thrice a day and if they are consistent, a test is taken on the sixth or seventh day.” If negative, they are allowed to take 50% training load to start with, before building up slowly. Similarly, primary contacts are monitored and tested at a different place.”

A coach The Hindu spoke to expressed confidence in the panel that was formed by Regional Director Ritu A. Pathik in early January to closely monitor the implementation of SOPs. “There has not been any case which has required hospitalisation until now. The medical staff with doctors Monika Ghuge and Rashid are in good spirits and the athletes are confident. For emergencies, oxygen cylinders have been made ready. We have a system in place and we are not very worried,” said the source.