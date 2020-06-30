Spike in COVID-19 cases dominates BBMP council meet

The spike in COVID-19 positive cases was the focus of the council meeting of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday. Cutting across party lines, councillors sought to know measures in place to check the spread of the pandemic and reasons for the spike.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar reiterated that despite the rise in cases, Bengaluru continues to fare better than other cities. The BBMP has ramped up the number of tests to 5,000 a day.

Later, he told reporters that experts predicted that the increase in cases would be in three cycles of 14 days each. “Since the lifting of restrictions, we have already gone through two cycles of 14 days. The next 15 days will be crucial. We have to exercise caution and care,” he said and urged citizens to wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

According to Mr. Anil Kumar, 80% of the COVID-19 patients were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. “Twenty-two Covid Care Centres have been identified with a capacity of over 17,000 beds,” he said. In association with the Department of AYUSH, Sidda and ayurvedic medicines will be given to patients.

Primary and secondary contacts may be asked to go under home quarantine, rather than institutional quarantine, he said.

Earlier, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar directed the Commissioner to appoint a nodal officer for hospitals and set up helpdesks in all eight zones. Contact details of helpdesks should be publicised, he said.

Questions were raised about the Suvidha cabins for pourakarmikas. Shankar Math councillor M. Shivaraju sought to know how these cabins were set up without any approval from the council.

Mr. Anil Kumar said that the facility was set up to provide some space for pourakarmikas, who are Corona Warriors, to change and freshen up. “We have received good response to the facility, and 50 mustering centres have been identified for setting up more cabins,” he said.