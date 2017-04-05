Spider-Man speaks Kannada, but only in trailer

Tom Holland, who is returning as Spider-Man, asks in Kannada in the new trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming released on Tuesday, “Avenger aagabekundre adakke test irutta athava interview? (Will there be a test or an interview to become an Avenger?)”

But the film will not be released in Kannada.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, told The Hindu that the film is being released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

He explained that the trailer is just ‘an innovative way to engage the audience’. “What could be better than people of India welcoming him to their homes in their own language?”

However, many people have taken exception to the stilted use of the Kannada language.

In the comments section of Youtube, Sharat Chandra wrote: “It is a treat to watch the movie in Kannada, yet their dialogue delivery is not natural.”

National award winning film-maker B. Suresh, who is opposed to dubbing non-Kannada films into Kannada, said that the trailer had become a ‘laughing stock’.