SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata delayed for several hours

Published - July 07, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a SpiceJet flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru was delayed for nearly 12 hours on Sunday another flight on the Bengaluru to Kolkata route reported a delayed departure from the Kempegowda International Airport leaving several passengers stranded at the airport.

SpiceJet flight SG 8531 from Bengaluru to Kolkata which was scheduled to depart at 10.50 a.m. was delayed for several hours leading to heated arguments between the passengers and airline staff at the airport.

Passengers said that the airline kept deferring the departure timing which led to them arguing with the airline staff.

Airline officials confirmed that the delay was due to the late arrival of the operating aircraft into Bengaluru.

“SpiceJet flight SG 8531 from Bengaluru to Kolkata on July 7 has been delayed due to the late arrival of the operating aircraft into Bengaluru. The delay resulted from a technical issue encountered during the aircraft’s previous rotation in Delhi, which was promptly addressed before its departure for Bengaluru,” an SpiceJet Spokesperson said.

The airline said that it deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to our passengers.

