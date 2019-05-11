SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru delayed by over seven hours

Several passengers were stranded as a SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru to Patna was delayed by more than seven hours.

The stranded passengers alleged that they were not given any information regarding the extent of delay.

“At one point we were told that the flight will take off at 8 p.m. But it was delayed further,” a passenger said.

Harshit, a passenger, tweeted: “#spicejet flight SG768 bengalure- patna is continuously being delayed from 1430 hrs to 1720 hrs to 1850 hrs and now 2130 hours. No one is giving any explanation for this. The passengers are facing huge problems. Please help.”

According to airport sources, the flight finally took off at 10.30 p.m.

SpiceJet, in a statement said, the flight was delayed owing to operational issues and apologised to its passengers for the delay.