Speeding car kills on-duty traffic policeman

A traffic policeman was killed and another injured when a speeding car headed towards Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) hit them on Saturday evening.
Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, in a tweet, said, “Another tragic loss of life in the line of duty, Traffic Head constable Dhananjaya died and Constable Uma Maheshwara severely injured after a speeding car hits them on international airport flyover while checking overspeeding vehicles; a family devastated; I have no words to console.”
Sara Fathima, DCP, North (Traffic), said the accused has been identified as Kushal Raj (31). “The vehicle was going fast, hit another car, and then hit the constables. The vehicle has been seized,” she said.
The accused was in a hurry to reach his 7.10 p.m. flight to Mumbai, the police said. The incident occurred at 5.30 p.m. Uma Maheshwara is said to be out of danger and recovering in a private hospital.
