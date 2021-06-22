Speed up work on Varthur lake: Limbavali

Minister for Forests Aravind Limbavali, who is also the MLA of Mahadevapura constituency, asked for work on Varthur lake to be sped up. Inspecting the work on Tuesday with BDA chairman and MLA S.R. Vishwanath, he instructed officials to speed up work on the lake and double the number of tippers used. “Silt from the lake is being disposed within 10 km radius. It should be disposed beyond 15 to 20 km away from the lake,” he said in a tweet elaborating on the instructions given.
