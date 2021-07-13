Specify that order on JSW land will not be acted upon sans Cabinet nod, HC tells govt.

Bengaluru

13 July 2021 22:51 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday asked the State government to specify that the Government Order issued on May 6, 2021, for sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Ltd., Ballari, will not be acted upon without approval from the State Cabinet.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by K.A. Paul, a resident of Bengaluru, questioning sale of land at meagre price of ₹1.22 lakh per acre.

Though the Bench on June 15, 2021, had issued an interim order imposing a condition that the Cabinet decision of April 26 to sell the land to the company would be subject to the court’s further order, it was brought to the court’s notice on Tuesday that a Government Order was issued on May 6 for sale of land to the company.

Interestingly, the government had on June 15 told the court that though the Cabinet meeting on April 26 had taken a decision to sell the land to the company, the said decision was “not confirmed” in the subsequent Cabinet meeting on May 27.

How could a Government Order have been issued if the Cabinet had not approved the Government Order, the Bench questioned while asking the government to clarify whether a Government Order can be issued without the approval of the Cabinet and to clarify the factual aspect of the decision on sale of land.