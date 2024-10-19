Special trains from Bengaluru to Karwar and Mangaluru on October 30

South Western Railway will operate special trains to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Deepavali festival, running one trip between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, and Karwar, as well as between Yesvantpur and Mangaluru Junction.

SMVT-Karwar

According to an SWR release, Train No. 06597 will depart from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, at 1 p.m. on October 30, 2024, and arrive at Karwar at 4 a.m. the following day.

Train No. 06598 (return service) will depart from Karwar at 12 p.m. on October 31, 2024, and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 4 a.m. the next day.

Yesvantpur-Mangaluru

Train No. 06565 will depart from Yesvantpur at 11:50 p.m. on October 30, 2024, and arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 11:45 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 06566 (return service) will depart from Mangaluru Junction at 1 p.m. on October 31, 2024, and arrive at Yesvantpur by 9:15 p.m. the same day.