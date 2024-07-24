ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains between Bengaluru and Karwar on July 26 and 28

Published - July 24, 2024 07:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BENGALURU: Based on passenger demand, Railways will operate two special trains between Bengaluru and Karwar stations to clear the extra rush. According to a South Western Railway release, 06567 SMVT Bengaluru - Karwar Special Express will leave SMVT Bengaluru on July 26 and July 28 at 12.30 a.m. and reach Karwar at 4 p.m. on the same day. In the return direction, 06568 Karwar - SMVT Bengaluru Special Express will depart Karwar on July 26 and 28 at 11.30 p.m. and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m. on the next day.

