Special train from Yesvantpur to Muzaffarpur for Chhath puja

Published - November 02, 2024 05:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Published - November 02, 2024 05:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The special train will consist of 21 coaches.

The special train will consist of 21 coaches.

For the convenience of passengers travelling home for Chhath Puja celebrations, South Western Railway will run a special express train service between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Muzaffarpur in Bihar, a release said.

Train No. 06251 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Express Special will leave Yesvantpur at 7.30 a.m. on November 4 (Monday) and reach Muzaffarpur at 7.30 a.m. on November 6.

In the return direction, Train No. 06252 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Express Special will depart from Muzaffarpur at 10.30 a.m. on November 8 and arrive in Yesvantpur at 1 p.m. on November 10.

En route, the special train will have stoppages at Dharmavaram, Dhone, Kacheguda, Balharshah, Nagpur Jn., Itarsi Jn., Jabalpur, Katni Jn., Satna Jn., Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara Jn., Danapur, Patliputra Jn., Sonpur Jn., and Hajipur Jn. in both directions.

The special train will consist of 21 coaches, the release said.

Published - November 02, 2024 05:44 pm IST

