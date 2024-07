To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Western Railway will run a special train between Yesvantpur and Kalaburagi. According to a release from SWR, train number 06597 will leave Yesvantpur at 11.50 p.m. on Tuesday (July 16) and reach Kalaburagi at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday. In the return direction, train number 06598 will depart Kalaburagi on July 17 at 1.30 p.m. and reach Yesvantpur station at 11.55 p.m. on the same day, the release stated.