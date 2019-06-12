Special teams to track down MD of IMA

A massive manhunt has been launched for the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IMA Group of Companies, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is on the run along with his family members since last week.

Special teams were formed soon after complaints started pouring in at the Commercial Street police station. The police, who have set up a special desk for the complainants, have received 9,000 complaints since Monday, when an audio clip believed to be of Mr. Khan claiming to end his life owing to financial troubles started doing the rounds.

Sources said the police teams are analysing the Call Record Details of the family members as well as CCTV camera footage recovered from in and around the area before the family fled. The police are also on the lookout for the directors and senior executives of the company.

The police have sounded alerts at airports, bus stands, railway stations, and entry and exit points to look out for the family members.

Relatives and friends of Mr. Khan are also being questioned, a senior police officer said, adding that it was a planned move and the company executives knew about what is going to happen.

Security at office

The police have provided tight security at the IMA office to ensure law and order as hundreds of investors from across the State, as well as neighbouring States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, have been rushing to the office since the news broke out.

“Investigations are on and our main concern is to track down Mr. Khan to ascertain the veracity of the audio clip, which is circulating in his name,” Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad, DCP East, said.

Delegation meets CM

On Tuesday, a delegation led by Muslim leaders met the Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Home Minister M.B. Patil seeking their intervention and demand for a detailed probe. Mr. Patil held a meeting with senior police officials and announced that the case would be handed over to a Special Investigation team, considering the magnitude of the case.

Storm over Baig

Meanwhile, sources said legislators belonging to the Muslim community, who were unhappy with the manner in which Congress MLA Roshan Baig conducted himself during the Lok Sabha elections, would use the probe into the case to target him. In the audio clip, Mansoor Khan had accused Mr. Baig of cheating him of ₹400 crore.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Chief Minister and Home Minister, Minister Zameer Ahmed said anyone, including any MLA involved in the cheating case, would be punished.