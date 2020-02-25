Special team set up to probe all cases

Bengaluru

25 February 2020 08:32 IST

In Bengaluru alone, he was named in 47 criminal cases

Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood has formed a special team to probe all the cases related to Pujari.

Among the 47 cases registered in Bengaluru, there are some important cases including the murders of Shailaja and Ravi in the office of Shabnam Developers in Tilak Nagar in 2007.

His associates allegedly barged into offices in Mantri mall and of UTV, and opened fire after being refused ransom.

Advertising

Advertising

Pujari is an accused in the murder of builder Sujjaraju in Vyyalikaval in January 2001.

The accused would target businessmen, builders, VIPs and politicians for extortion. Claiming to be a ‘Hindu don’, Pujari would also threaten people who are active on social media, officials said. He had set up a local team to gather information about the victims, their family, wealth and business before making a call through the internet.

He had a wide network spread across many States. The police are trying to track them down, Joint commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil. said.