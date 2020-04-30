Special task force constituted to oversee rain preparedness in Bengaluru

The heavy rains the city has been witnessing once again underscores how ill-prepared Bengaluru is for the monsoon. To ensure that the city is better prepared, a special task force — headed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar — has been established. This was one of the major decisions taken at a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister R. Ashok and Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan to discuss rain preparedness on Thursday.

It was also decided to map areas prone to flooding and to demarcate Bengaluru into red, orange and yellow zones, apart from using models to identify affected areas if the city receives 60 mm, 80 mm, 100 mm, and 120 mm of rain.

Other decisions include having nine permanent control rooms and 63 temporary ones, one in each sub-division of the BBMP, and regular maintenance of rajakaluves (major storm-water drains). BBMP officials have also been directed to identify spots that get inundated and to install 16 high pressure pumps, apart from creating storm-water drains to naturally drain the water.

Coordination between the BBMP, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services was highlighted. Officials have also been directed to ensure that the shoulder and side drains are cleared periodically to allow water to flow freely.

Mr. Ashok said that for effective functioning of control rooms, nodal officials would be appointed. Around 28 teams will clear the fallen branches and trees immediately. Officials have been directed to identify trees that are weak and dead and prepare an estimate of the cost to clear them. “In case of flooding of houses in low-lying areas, residents must be evacuated and rehabilitated in community halls,” said Mr. Ashok.