Special Summary Revision of Voters List-2022

The District Election Officer has chalked out a schedule to undertake the summary revision of electoral roll, as directed by the Election Commission of India. A press release said that the final publication of the electoral roll will be done by January 13, 2022.

Pre-revision activities, such as removal of multiple entries and logical errors, house-to-house verification through block level officers, rationalization of polling stations etc. had already been taken up and will continue till November 8, 2021. The integrated draft electoral roll will be published he same day. Following this, citizens will get a month--till December 8, 2021-- to file claims and objections.

The release also said that a special campaign for enrolment will be held on all Sundays in November, while claims and objections will be disposed by December 27, 2021.