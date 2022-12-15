  1. EPaper
Special services introduced for persons with reduced mobility and hidden disabilities at KIA

December 15, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: File photo

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has introduced special services for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) and those with hidden disabilities.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) operator of the airport said the initiatives are particularly for persons on wheelchairs or reduced mobility and visually impaired individuals.

Entry Gate 5 at departures will be open for wheelchair users and persons with reduced mobility.

These persons can now utilise designated drop-off space at Lane 1 at departures and also request for priority check-in and a spot in the designated security check lane.

For visually impaired passengers, Braille menus have been introduced at all food establishments. It said that KIA is now a Sunflower Airport.  

“The globally recognised Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative is now introduced at the airport. The programme is designed to discreetly help passengers with hidden disabilities to navigate public places. Hidden disabilities do not have physical signs and may not be obvious. For example, a person with anxiety, diabetes or other such conditions is considered a person with a hidden disability. Under the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, KIA has introduced the Sunflower Lanyard,” BIAL said.

Any individual who may need additional support from the airport staff may opt to pick up the lanyard from the Care by KIA service kiosks.

With this lanyard, such persons can identify themselves for the airport staff to approach them and help them,” it added.

In addition to this, some of the employees at the airport are now trained in sign language to help passengers with hearing and speech disabilities. The staff will also offer additional support, such as extending their time and assisting in guiding them through airport procedures.

