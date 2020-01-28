Bengaluru

Special postal cover released to celebrate centenary of Bangalore Press

more-in

The Bangalore Press has evolved over 100 years. The 2020 calendar marks its 100th uninterrupted publication. The Bangalore Press celebrated its centennial on January 27 with the release of a special postal cover and a commemorative silver coin.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and G. Venkatasubbaiah, Padma Shree awardee and renowned lexicographer, who were the chief guests, paid homage to M. Visvesvaraya, who founded the press.

Ms. Wadiyar said the calendar has played an important role in her life. She also said she made it a point to always carry a pocket calendar printed by the press, besides referring to the almanac that is printed along with the calendar. “The freely downloadable e-calendars is admirable," she noted.

Prof. Venkatasubbaiah pointed out that Bangalore Press was the longest living calendar he had seen. He also stated that he had noted the change in the colours used, from green and white to red, black and white.

Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, said the special cover that was released on the occasion was limited edition. "This special cover will become a collector’s edition and will be found in every philatelic exhibition,” he predicted.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 6:09:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/special-postal-cover-released-to-celebrate-centenary-of-bangalore-press/article30675325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY