Special needs child killed

Bengaluru

14 December 2021 01:56 IST

After dropping it into a sump, father takes his own life

A man allegedly killed his 10-year-old differently-abled son by drowning him in a water sump at their residence in Sampangiramanagar and later ended his life in an abandoned shed in Seshadripuram on Monday.

The child has been identified as Uday Sai who was mute and visually challenged. Sai was the only son of Suresh, 40, and Lakshmi, 35, residing in a rented house in Sampangiramanagar. Lakshmi was working as a teacher before but had to quit to take care of her son. Suresh was an autorickshaw driver.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday between 6.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Suresh dropped his sleeping son into the sump before closing the lid and going away. Hethen went to an empty plot on Platform Road in Seshadripuram where he found an abandoned shed and ended his life inside.

The police said that Suresh had a spinal cord injury and was advised to undergo an operation immediately. Due to the pandemic, his work had taken a hit and he was in a financial crises.

Lakshmi told the police that he was very depressed after hearing about the operation and told her a couple of times that he and his son would end their lives so that she could live without them becoming a burden. “However, she had not taken it seriously and on Monday morning when she couldn’t find the father and son, she suspected something was amiss. She found her son’s body in the sump. As the boy was mute, no one in the building heard anything,” said an officer.

Later in the evening, the public, who noticed Suresh’s body, informed the jurisdictional police. The Sampangiramanagar police have taken up a case of murder against Suresh while Seshadripuram police have registered a case of abetment to suicide.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)