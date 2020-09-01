The Elders Helpline, a joint project of Bengaluru City Police and Nightingales Medical Trust (NMT), has established a special help desk for elders living alone, especially as many of them are living in fear due to the pandemic.

Not only are they more susceptible to infection, extreme confinement is increasing their isolation, anxiety, fear, depression, emotional and safety concerns. Elders who are feeling lonely, isolated, emotionally disturbed and in need of help due to COVID-19 can contact the Elders Helpline on 1090 or 100 and ask for Elders Helpline or WhatApp the Helpline on 8095001090.

Counsellors and social workers will advise, counsel and offer necessary support and guidance. All the services of Elders Helpline are free of cost.