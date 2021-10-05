Special drive against pushcart vendors using megaphones

The East Division police on Tuesday conducted a special drive and seized as many as 10 loudspeakers used by pushcart vendors causing noise pollution in residential areas, especially during morning hours.

Residents complained to the city police commissioner during a public grievance meeting that pushcart vendors were using loudspeakers creating noise pollution and disturbing children attending online classes . They are also posing a threat to senior citizens and bedridden people with the shrill noises and announcements aimed at selling their wares, they had said.

On Tuesday morning, as part of the drive, the police intercepted many such vendors and confiscated their megaphones. The phones were later returned after creating awareness about the effects of noise pollution and they were warned that legal action would be taken if they continued to use megaphones.