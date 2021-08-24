Bengaluru

Special drive against bike stunts in Bengaluru

Traffic police launched a special drive against motorists performing bike stunts on roads and booked eight persons across Bengaluru.

Two of the offenders are 16 years old while the others are aged between 18 and 20 years.

Police seized the bikes and detained the juveniles. They summoned the vehicle owners and parents for questioning.

Cases will be booked against the vehicle owners and parents of the minors while driving licences of the other offenders have been seized and sent to the Transport Department for suspension.

The drive will continue to keep a check on bikers who pose a threat to other motorists and pedestrians, said B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).


Aug 24, 2021

