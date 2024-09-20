ADVERTISEMENT

Special cover released to mark 100th anniversary of music composer Vijay Bhaskar

Published - September 20, 2024 12:57 am IST - BENGALURU

A seminar on his contributions will be held on October 20, at the Sangeet Sabha in Indiranagar

The Hindu Bureau

To mark the birth centenary of renowned south Indian film music director Vijay Bhaskar, the India Post on Thursday, September 19, released a special cover that will be available for sale at philatelic bureaus such as Bengaluru GPO, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Belagavi Head Post offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajendra Kumar S., Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, released the cover in the presence of Mangala Gowri and Sankari Ananth, daughters of the late Vijay Bhaskar at the Bengaluru General Post Office.

Speaking on the occasion, music composer Hamsalekha said that Vijay Bhaskar, with his unique style, laid the foundation for the distinct trajectory of Kannada film music. Mr. Hamsalekha said his compositions such as “Mudana maneya muttina neerina” (Bellimoda) and “Barede neenu ninna hesara” (Seetha) had a tremendous impact on the lyrical genre. Writer and film critic N.S. Sridhara Murthy said Vijay Bhaskar was coveted by both art and commercial film directors. Noted singer B.R. Charya sang “Hindustanavu endu mareyada” from Amrita Ghalige.

To mark the birth anniversary, a seminar on Vijay Bhaskar’s contributions will be held on October 20, at the Sangeet Sabha in Indiranagar. During the event, ‘Ellellu Sangeethave’ written by Mr. Murthy will be released.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US