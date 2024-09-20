Special cover released to mark 100th anniversary of music composer Vijay Bhaskar

To mark the birth centenary of renowned south Indian film music director Vijay Bhaskar, the India Post on Thursday, September 19, released a special cover that will be available for sale at philatelic bureaus such as Bengaluru GPO, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Belagavi Head Post offices.

Rajendra Kumar S., Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, released the cover in the presence of Mangala Gowri and Sankari Ananth, daughters of the late Vijay Bhaskar at the Bengaluru General Post Office.

Speaking on the occasion, music composer Hamsalekha said that Vijay Bhaskar, with his unique style, laid the foundation for the distinct trajectory of Kannada film music. Mr. Hamsalekha said his compositions such as “Mudana maneya muttina neerina” (Bellimoda) and “Barede neenu ninna hesara” (Seetha) had a tremendous impact on the lyrical genre. Writer and film critic N.S. Sridhara Murthy said Vijay Bhaskar was coveted by both art and commercial film directors. Noted singer B.R. Charya sang “Hindustanavu endu mareyada” from Amrita Ghalige.

To mark the birth anniversary, a seminar on Vijay Bhaskar’s contributions will be held on October 20, at the Sangeet Sabha in Indiranagar. During the event, ‘Ellellu Sangeethave’ written by Mr. Murthy will be released.