Special court reserves order on bail hearing of actors for Monday

The stars were arrested in connection with a drug racket

The Special NDPS court on Friday reserved its order on the bail hearing of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani for September 28. The stars were arrested along with other accused by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with a drug racket, with alleged links to the Kannada film industry.

Some of the key accused in the case, including Aditya Alva, son of the late minister Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, and party organiser Sheikh Fazil, are at large. Special teams have been formed to track them down, said a senior police official.

The accused are also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering.

Another foreign national arrested

Meanwhile, the CCB arrested a foreign national for allegedly providing drugs to some of the celebrities and party organisers.

“The accused, Ossy, hails from Nigeria. He was in possession of MDMA at the time of his arrest,” said the police.

According to CCB sources, Ossy is a close associate of another accused in the case. “He is known to be one of the suppliers,” said the police.