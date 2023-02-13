Special court convicts MLA Nehru Olekar, two sons, and five govt. officials in corruption case

February 13, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

A special court on Monday convicted Nehru C. Olekar, BJP MLA from Haveri, his two sons, and five then officials of Haveri city municipal council in a corruption case of 2012 and sentenced them to two years simple imprisonment.

B. Jayantha Kumar, judge of the special court set up to exclusively deal with criminal cases related to MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, passed the order, while convicting the MLA under Section 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for abusing power and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The other convicts are: Manjunath N. Olekar and Devaraj N. Olekar, sons of the MLA, and H.K. Rudrappa, then Haveri Muncipal Commissioner and now retired, H.K. Kallappa, then Assistant Executive Engineer and now retired, Shivakumar Puttaiah Kamadod, then Second Division Assistant, Chandramohan P.S, then Assistant Executive Engineer and now retired, and K. Krishna Naik, Assistant Engineer.

Meanwhile, the special court granted bail to all convicted persons as the sentence was below three years to enable them to move the High Court challenging the conviction.

The MLA had abused his position as a public servant and dishonestly and fraudulently obtained pecuniary advantage to his two children by creating false work done certificates and ensuring that certain civil contracts were awarded to his sons, the court held.

While the MLA’s sons were convicted for the offence of using the false work completed certificates as true certificates to obtain contract work, then officials of the Haveri CMC were convicted for issuing false work completed certificates to the sons at the behst of the MLA.

The court held that the Lokayukta police had proved the abuse of power by the MLA and benefit obtained by him for his sons through the government officials.

Shashidhar Mahadevappa Hallikeri of Haveri lodged a private complaint before the Haveri district court in 2012 against the MLA and others, and the district court had referred the complaint to the Lokayukta police for investigation.

The Lokayukta police, Davangere, had filed a chargesheet against the accused alleging that the alleged offences were committed during 2009-2011.